Reading v Cardiff

Reading take on Cardiff on Monday 11th December, 2017, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Both of these sides have had a little trot in the top division in the last decade or so, but these days it’s very much look up and hope as they struggle in the Championship. A win for either would be a nice boost, but with Cardiff so far ahead of Reading in the table there is an obvious favourite to pick here if you like the Goliath figure in most fights.

Cardiff have also won their last four, but in fairness Reading are coming off two wins, and can definitely put up a fight here as the home team. The fans won’t be happy if they don’t.

