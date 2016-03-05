Rangers v Hamilton

Rangers take on Hamilton on Saturday 4th March, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 2.

Rangers may be further away from their neighbours than they would like, but that isn’t to say they can’t win anything this term, just nothing that will bother Celtic very much. This quarter final against Hamilton Academical is a great chance for the blue half of Glasgow to turn a mediocre year into a decent one, and their opponents shouldn’t be too problematic overall.

Of course there are more difficult sides left in the competition, but that’s a bridge to be crossed on another occasion, and lord knows Ibrox could do with some good news after the times they’ve endured.

