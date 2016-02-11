Rangers v Greenock

Rangers take on Greenock on Sunday 12th February, 2017, with kickoff at 15:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 2.

It’d be great for Rangers to have a season full of progress on the pitch without the kind of regular setbacks they’ve grown used to, but it doesn’t look like this will be that year. After the Barton fiasco earlier in the term, they are now embroiled in a situation with manager Mark Warburton and his staff have brought a lot of negative attention on the club, who in fairness are reacting the right way.

Greenock have only lost one of their last eight in the league and sit third in the Scottish Championship table, so don’t expect a walkover this afternoon.

