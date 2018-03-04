Rangers v Falkirk

Rangers take on Falkirk on Sunday 4th March, 2018, with kickoff at 16:15. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

If you’re looking for reasons this game could be a shock, this is probably not the place for you right now. Falkirk have won three and drawn one of their last five games, but that is where the good news ends as the club currently sits eighth in the table, and not even the Scottish Premier League table at that. And that is before we get to the bit about their opposition.

Rangers have won their last four games in the league, sit second in the Premiership and are in front of their own fans. In short, Falkirk have nothing to lose.

Rangers v Falkirk is LIVE on Sky Sports.