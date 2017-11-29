Rangers v Aberdeen

Rangers take on Aberdeen on Wednesday 29th November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

No offence, but Rangers, what are you even doing these days? Celtic have turned the Scottish League and Cup system into the most one-sided thing since, well, since the Bundesliga, but the fact the SPL isn’t turbo charged and weighted to mean the top team can do well in Europe too means they aren’t able to trade on their dominance when travelling.

Today, Rangers will try to close the gap to the teams above them, one of whom was Aberdeen recently, but there is a long way to go before anything is properly fixed.

