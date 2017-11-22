PSG v Celtic

PSG take on Celtic on Wednesday 22nd November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Although the press would rather you think of Paris as a place people are paid, rather than playing, the reality is that the team Neymar joined over the summer has to be considered a contender, if not one of the favourites for the Champions League this term. They only lost out to Barcelona last time due to some awful refereeing in favour of the Spaniards, and they’ve topped their group despite being drawn with Bayern Munich.

You can expect the stars to get a rest here, as the first match between the two showed Celtic can’t actually be trusted to turn up and play football, preferring to just try and injure the French stars.

