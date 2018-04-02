Preston v Derby

Preston take on Derby on Monday 2nd April, 2018, with kickoff at 12:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Although this game is between the teams in fifth and tenth, there is only a two point gap between the two and all to play for. Preston in tenth have sixty points, while fifth-placed Derby have just two more, so a home win has the potential to promote North End into a way better position and shake up the complexion of the promotion places.

This Monday is a bit of a marathon for hardcore fans, so pace yourself and work out which games really matter to you. This game is one with a lot of potential, so if you’re on the fence maybe give it a whirl.

