Preston v Aston Villa

Preston take on Villa on Wednesday 1st November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sport.

While the big boys play in Europe, a team like Villa would at least be expecting to observe as interested peers, but that is not the case. They are playing Preston in the little league, with their European Cup still sat proudly in a trophy cabinet that is increasingly dusty and not really getting a lot of work, knowing they are far from making it back to the big time in the near future.

There was a time when a team could buy their way back to the Premier League, but not any more, meaning the Villains actually need to play well for forty-eight games.

