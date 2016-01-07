Preston v Arsenal

Preston take on Arsenal on Saturday 7th January, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

Preston are obviously a division below Arsenal and not really even that, as the Gunners are far further up their own table than North End, but you wouldn’t know that from the press. The ever-declining Independent claimed the other day that Arsene Wenger leaving the club he has built and formed is the best thing you can hope for 2017 if you’re a Gooner, although to be honest this writer would probably just classify you as a goon.

The second team shouldn’t have too much trouble overcoming Preston today though, so don’t put a penny you aren’t prepared to lose on a shock..

