Portsmouth v Wigan

Portsmouth take on Wigan on Monday 2nd April, 2018, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Once upon a time these were Premier League clubs, but both bathed in infamy rather than clothing themselves in glory, and now they are down in League One. The fans remember the good times, most of which came in the cups for these two, but also the mismanagement that has taken them to this new low, or maybe old low.

In reality, Wigan also have a great chance of making it back into the league above if they can finish the season well, sitting as they do top of the table with less than ten games left to play of the regular season.

