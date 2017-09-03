Portsmouth v Rotherham

Portsmouth take on Rotherham on Sunday 3rd September, 2017, with kickoff at 14:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

A few years ago, Harry Redknapp was taking Portsmouth to Wembley for an FA Cup final, and all looked good, but behind the scenes the man with the literate dog was putting in place all the factors needed for the downfall of the club. Huge wages for old, failing players and a plan that had about as much future as Donald Trump’s career in hair styling took the club to the doldrums, while Harry walked away a richer man.

Now they much travel to Rotherham, where scary news stories are born, and that must be tough if you remember Old Trafford.

