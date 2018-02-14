Porto v Liverpool

Porto take on Liverpool on Wednesday 14th February, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

There is a fair maount of doubt as to whether Liverpool are capable of progressingin the Champions League, especially with a draw as tough as Porto and their star midfielder gone, but that is not really too realistic. The Reds can beat anyone on their day, Coutinho or not, and this is a match that will need to be won by the winner, as both sides are top end.

Porto aren’t the team that won under Mourinho, of course, but there is a lot of talent in their lineup as well, and this is going to be some contest as a result.

