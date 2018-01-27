Peterborough v Leicester

Peterborough take on Leicester on Saturday 27th January, 2018, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The glamour and wonder of the cup takes us first to Peterborough, where Leicester have to travel after their fun day out in Fleetwood. There is no backstory with one of the Premier League winning heroes here, but that is just how things go, and no doubt the BBC will still get the magic of their cup sloshing down our collective throat either way.

If Leicester lose it will be a shame, but it doesn’t really matter in the long term, as these cup runs have little impact compared to surviving in the Premier League, or getting into Europe now and then.

