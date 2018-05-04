Partick Thistle v Ross County

Partick take on Ross County on Friday 4th May, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

Roll up, roll up, for what can probably be described as the worst game in the Scottish Premiership this season. Partick and Ross County are the two bottom teams in the division and have really failed to impress this season, so this game to potentially see who finishes bottom is about as attractive as dinner with Tommy Robinson, unless you’re one of those braindead types he appeals to.

The winner might still go down as they are both below the dotted line of possible death, but then again they might not. If that’s enough for you to care, give it a watch.

