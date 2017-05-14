Palace v Hull

Palace take on Hull on Sunday 14th May, 2017, with kickoff at 12:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

If Palace win today they’ll basically be safe from relegation this year, and all they had to do to achieve that was sack one disgrace of a manager to hire another. Those who follow football know what kind of a ‘man’ Alan Pardew is, and replacing him with Sam Allardyce seemed like a very sensible move, despite the former England manager being universally recognised as a crook too.

Still, the money is all that matters to Steve Parish and the others in charge at Selhurst Park, and a win over Hull, who also have pretty amoral owners, would secure more of it.

