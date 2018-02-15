Ostersund v Arsenal

Ostersund take on Arsenal on Thursday 15th February, 2018, with kickoff at 18:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

While Liverpool thrash Porto, Spurs struggle against Juventus and PSG fight Real Madrid, there is another game going on, between some other teams. It was once the case that Arsenal were the team in England, but since their departure from the Champions League it seems more as though they also running, rather than sprinting toward more titles, sadly for their fans.

Still, Manchester United made a big deal of winning the Europa League and getting into Europe that way, so don’t be surprised if the Gunners start caring about this competition should they overcome Ostersund.

