Notts County v Oxford

Notts County take on Oxford on Saturday 2nd December, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The FA Cup is still a fair few rounds from being even remotely interesting, and neither of these sides have any chance of winning the thing, but that won’t stop BT Sport acting as though they’ve just got the World Cup final to show you. Notts used to be a good team, but aren’t anymore really, and Oxford City are one of the few things in that part of the world not to be beneficiaries of extreme privilege.

Still, they both get to be on TV today, which is nice for them, and it could be an entertaining dead rubber at least.

