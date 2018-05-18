Notts County v Coventry

Notts County take on Coventry on Friday 18th May, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The oldest team in football or something, as Notts County are, maybe, takes on the team that has mainly operated in these leagues for the last few years despite historically being fairly big. Being sent to Coventry was never a good thing, but we’ll have to wait to see how County deal with being put down in such brutal fashion.

Again, it’s Wembley on the line for the two teams, so expect them to go hard in the paint and all the other clichés that seem to infect writing about sport these days. I need a drink.

