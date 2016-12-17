Norwich v Huddersfield

Norwich take on Huddersfield on Friday 16th December, 2016, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sport 1.

Norwich are doing their level best to be a factor at the top of the table and take some names, but right now the pace setters in the SkyBet Championship are Newcastle and Brighton. A run of six losses in seven games has also seen the Canaries slipping off the pace over the last few weeks, but we aren’t even at Christmas and they have a great chance to get back into the top six in the coming weeks.

As for Huddersfield, their hipster phase seems to have worn off and the noise around the club is abating, but they can still win here.

