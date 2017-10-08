Norway v Northern Ireland

Norway take on Northern Ireland on Sunday 8th October, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Depending on results in other groups, this game might be a pointless one for the Norrthern irish team, as they will already have qualified for the playoffs and not need another point until the World Cup proper. If that comes to pass, it is frankly such an absurd overachievement that they should be tested for magic, but maybe Michael O’Neill is some sort of genius currently in semi-hiding.

If that were the case he probably wouldn’t have been caught drink driving recently, as only callous morons do that, but he’s a good manager either way.

