Northern Ireland v Switzerland

Northern Ireland take on Switzerland on Thursday 10th November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Although it may not seem that way, these two are at least on the level of Holland, if not above it, based purely on their ability to actually qualify for major tournaments. Switzerland have a team full of interesting players that probably could have done a bit more in their careers than is the case, while Northern Ireland have a manager capable of great things, unless he’s driving, in which case he’s a drunk moron.

Whoever wins this will be more than happy with it being World Cup play-off, so watch if you want some real competition in your life.

