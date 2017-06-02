Northern Ireland v New Zealand

Northern Ireland take on New Zealand on Friday 2nd June, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Premier Sports 1.

While the Republic is over in Mexico, the lads from Northern Ireland have stayed a bit closer to home and invited some faraway guests instead. New Zealand is approaching about as far away as you can get, and if the men in black win today it will still probably feel like a lot of work for those who actually toddled up from the land of the long black cloud.

Whoever wins will want to own the result as a testament to their great form, but again it will more be about who is willing to commit more to catch the coach’s eye at best.

