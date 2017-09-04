Northern Ireland v Czech Republic

Northern Ireland take on Czech Republic on Monday 4th September, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

For years the Czech Republic were staples at big European and World events, with a great depth of talent and a few stars to brighten their galaxy as well, but it seems like times are changing. With three games to go, Northern Ireland are seven points clear of the Czechs and sit second in group C, just five points behind Germany, and a win here would guarantee them that spot.

That should be enough to make their manager one of the hottest properties going, but he probably won’t get the recognition we’d expect if he managed England, France etc.

