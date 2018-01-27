Newport v Spurs

Newport take on Spurs on Saturday 27th January, 2018, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The Welsh teams that aren’t in the top two divisions rarely get any sort of attention from the press, which is a shame, but this is a chance for some rare sunshine to illuminate their grey faces. Spurs are one of the darlings of the BBC, mainly because a few of the big names there used to play for the club, and no doubt BT Sport will also fill our ears with stories of their greatness.

If Tottenham lose, it will be proof their manager needs more depth, but it looks as though they will soon be adding to their ranks with the signing of Lucas Moura from PSG.

Newport v Spurs is LIVE on BT Sport.