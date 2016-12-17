Newport v Plymouth

Newport take on Plymouth on Tuesday 21st December, 2016, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 1.

Here we have yet another lump of stuffing to fill the gaps in your Christmas schedule, as the FA Cup throws up replays like a drunk uncle throws up Baily’s on Boxing Day. Newport and Plymouth might not seem that interesting as far as teams go, but in Argyles case you’re looking at a team that survived a Risdale reign, and that in itself is impressive.

Whoever wins this game has no chance whatsoever of going on to take the tournament, but you should still tune in if you have the time as it could be an entertaining contest.

Newport v Plymouth is LIVE on BT Sport 1.