Newcastle v Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle take on Wednesday on Monday 26th December, 2016, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

After all the dross of Hull, Manchester and London, we finally get a high class match (from the Championship) for your Boxing Day entertainment. Newcastle are in the position you’d expect of a team with a Champions League winning manager and all the Sports Direct Christmas bonuses to spend, while Wednesday hover in a great position, just inside the playoff spots.

A win for Newcastle would be great for them, as well as maintaining what is a really interesting race for first in the SkyBet Championship between the aforementioned Magpies and Brighton, who are breathing down their neck right now.

