Newcastle v QPR

Newcastle take on QPR on Wednesday 1st February, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

The Championship has done rather more in the transfer window than the Premier League, or at least that’s how it feels with big teams at this level spending on potentially game-changing names. Newcastle don’t need a huge change, sitting as they are in the top two, but for QPR there has been a stutter over the first half of the term and they need to turn things around.

Whoever comes out as winners will obviously be pleased with their work, but for Newcastle three points are much more expected at this point in time.

Newcastle v QPR is LIVE on Sky Sports 1.