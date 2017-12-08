Newcastle v Leicester

Newcastle take on Leicester on Friday 8th December, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The last match of the day isn’t going to get a lot of attention, but there are two very good managers on show here. Claude Puel was sacked by a Southampton side that spent all summer deluding themselves into thinking they were bigger than is the case, and moved to Leicester where a slightly better squad and far more grateful fans await, while his opponent is simply a legend.

Rafa Benitez is nothing less that one of the greatest tacticians of his generation, surpassed only by the likes of Guardiola in terms of his ability to get mountains from molehills, or even bigger mountains from mountains.

