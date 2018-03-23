Netherlands v England

Netherlands take on England on Friday 23rd March, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on ITV.

There was a time when the Netherlands were a world power in football, not just producing the best players, but changing the game for years to come. For every manager that has declared themselves special, this land has produced three genuine visionaries, but things have gone more tits up than a 1970s pool party with Johan Cruyff in the last few years.

England are in a similar boat, except after inventing football we contribute nothing, and have been pretty much crap ever since. Should be a decent contest, all things considered, with both sides chasing a meaningless win.

