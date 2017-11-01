Napoli v Man City

Napoli take on Man City on Wednesday 1st November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

These are two well stacked, talented and intelligent teams, but right now it seems as though City are just a cut above most of the teams they face. Trips to Naples are always tricky for the fans, due to the ‘passionate’ Italian fans and their penchant for stabbing people in the buttocks, but the teams that go there are also not having it all their own way right now.

Still, you’d expect a red hot City to turn up and do the business, and Napoli to play for the draw first, rather than taking big risks.

