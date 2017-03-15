Monaco v Man City

Monaco take on Man City on Wednesday 15th March, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

Regardless of the result in this game tonight, Pep Guardiola is sure to finish his first hundred games in European competition as a manager with the best record of anyone to reach that milestone. Admittedly that pales a bit when you consider just how easy the leagues in Germany and Spain make it for their top teams to compete on the continent, but it’s still impressive in some way.

Monaco are impressive too, albeit in a very different way than they wanted to be when the Russian owners originally starting pouring money in like it was going out of fashion.

