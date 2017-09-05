Moldova v Wales

Moldova take on Wales on Tuesday 5th September, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Ah, Wales v Moldova, the sort of game that gets you out of bed on a cold morning. In fairness, all the mornings in Wales are pretty parky, so it’s not as though this is exceptional, but after the winner we saw Woodburn whip past the keeper in the last Welsh game, their famous patriotism is going to be at fever pitch for this match.

Moldova are hardly giants of the international game, but that matters not if you play well and give you all, as neither team is good enough to feel confident they will win no matter what.

