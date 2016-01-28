Millwall v Watford

Millwall take on Watford on Sunday 29th January, 2017, with kickoff at 12:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BBC 1.

Two London clubs in very different circumstances meet in this FA Cup this Sunday, but neither will rate this competition as a massive priority with the overall course of their campaign in mind. Watford will want to do everything in their power to avoid relegation from the Premier League, while Millwall are just close enough to the top six in League One that they might be thinking about promotion.

Still, this game isn’t fitted into the calendar, but is instead awarded a weekend spot, meaning managers could choose to push on if they really wanted the extra morale that comes from a cup run.

