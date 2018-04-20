Millwall v Fulham

Millwall take on Fulham on Friday 20th April, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Fulham have been in the press a lot recently, but as is so often the case that is due to the fact one of their players has been judged good enough to talk about on the normally elitist BBC. As it turns out, that will probably dominate their summer too, but the battle to hold onto one defender is in danger of overshadowing the quality of their overall season.

Both sides are in the top six, but one is at the top of the top six and the other the bottom, which could work out either way as the lower side have momentum, while the better team are just maintaining.

