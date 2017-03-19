Middlesbrough v Man Utd

Middlesbrough take on Man Utd on Sunday 19th March, 2017, with kickoff at 12:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 1.

There was a time when Boro were performing heroics in the Europa League, but this week they have sacked their manager after having fallen into the relegation zone a few weeks ago. With no wins in their last ten games it is not a huge surprise that Karanka was asked to pack his bags, and it will be interesting to see who they choose to replace the Spaniard and try to lift them clear of the bottom three.

United were not the most heroic in their game against Rostov, appearing to start with a back five, but they will fancy this one.

