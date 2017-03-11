Middlesbrough v Man City

Middlesbrough take on Man City on Saturday 11th March, 2017, with kickoff at 12:15. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

Man City are in that wonderful spot where they can technically win four competitions but most people know they won’t, due to reality. In the Premier League Chelsea have taken a commanding lead at the top of the table, and anyone who watched Barcelona vs PSG knows that UEFA have already chosen the winners of the Champions League and it’s not an English side.

Beating Middlesbrough should not provide them with any real challenge, but then you would have said the same of Stoke in midweek and look how that turned out. Could be a classic, probably won’t be.

