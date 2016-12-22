Middlesbrough v Leicester

Middlesbrough take on Leicester on Monday 2nd January, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

After the title defence Chelsea managed last term it’s fair to say we weren’t expecting to see that low point extended for some time, but it has to be said that Leicester look in danger of being relegated if they can’t turn things around. Two points clear of Boro prior to kick off, and boasting just two wins in their last ten games, the Foxes are in dire straits, sitting fifteenth in the Premier League table.

Boro know a win would take them above the Champions, but need to recover after a tough loss to a red hot Chelsea side just two days ago.

