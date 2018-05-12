Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Middlesbrough take on Villa on Saturday 12th May, 2018, with kickoff at 17:15. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

There was a post online recently harking back to a day, not too long ago, when Boro put eight goals past Man City in a league match. At the time the Sky Blues were relying on the likes of Richard Dunne, where today they can leave Crippled Kompany on the bench, but it is a start reminder of how far both teams have travelled since that fateful day

If Villa or Boro make it back, it will be a nice blast from the past for their fans, but still a huge challenge to make their stay in the Premier League last.

Middlesbrough v Villa is LIVE on Sky Sports.