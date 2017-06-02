Mexico v Republic of Ireland

Mexico take on Republic of Ireland on Friday 2nd June, 2017, with kickoff at 01:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Premier Sports 1.

With the season at an end, some teams have decided to go off for a bit of a jolly, and the Irish are always popular on tour. The Republic are off to Mexico, hopefully just for some football against what is a very creditable international team these days, but if you saw stories coming out about end of season festivities that wouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

It’s an early start, or a late one depending on your bent, but either way it could be a great game if both teams decide to ignore the fact it means nothing.

Mexico v Republic of Ireland is LIVE on Sky Sports 1.