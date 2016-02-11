Man Utd v St Etienne

Man Utd take on St Etienne on Thursday 16th February, 2017, with kickoff at 20:05. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

St Etienne was recently listed as one of the best clubs in Europe in terms of making the most of their money, although in fairness the very same list didn’t include transfer masters Sevilla in the top ten, so they might not know what they’re on about. Either way, United did not make that list, and the disparity financially could not be more stark between these two.

United have enough players to field a front three worth in excess of £80m and still rest their first choice, so don’t expect to see a bunch of kids in red this evening.

Man Utd v St Etienne is LIVE on BT Sport 2.