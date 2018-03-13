Man Utd v Sevilla

Man Utd take on Sevilla on Tuesday 13th March, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45.

After their thrilling win over Liverpool on the weekend, United will be hoping Sevilla also have no idea how to deal with long balls and flick ons. You’d think a team that spent £75m on a giant centre back would have more in their locker versus POMO football, but Lukaku is a monstrously powerful man, and will basically have any centre back pinned if given the space.

Sevilla don’t have Man Utd money, or even Liverpool levels of cash, but they are a very good collection of players and will know this game is theirs to win if they click.

