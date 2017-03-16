Man Utd v Rostov

Man Utd take on Rostov on Thursday 16th March, 2017, with kickoff at 20:05. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

This week Rostov have been in the news for their terrible pitch, which is interesting as that same topic is exactly what dominated the headlines prior to the first leg. On that occasion the men in red were able to escape with a draw, and given the depth of their squad you’d expect this to be a fairly simple conversion against a side like Rostov.

Sadly for United, there is a slight issue with a lack of strikers, and they’ll need to find a way to score against their opponents if they don’t want a very nervous ninety minutes.

