Man Utd v Hull City

Man Utd take on Hull City on Tuesday 10th January, 2017, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

It was only recently that Hull had Mike Phelan in charge, and before that Steve Bruce, or Phil Brown, or any one of a number of other domestic managers. That worked out really well for the club, as you can see, but now, to the chagrin of Paul Merson, they’ve left that all behind. Without even thinking about the fat tongued former Arsenal man, they went and hired a European manager to rescue them from relegation.

As it is, this game isn’t even in the league, but instead represents a chance to get to the EFL Cup final.

