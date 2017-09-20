Man Utd v Burton

Man Utd take on Burton on Sunday 20th September, 2017, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

One of these teams is a giant, multinational corporation capable of buying and selling the best mercenaries to ensure they finish in the top four and win Europe’s second most important competition, and the other…isn’t. It’d be nice to talk about shocks and surprises, but United are so rich that their third string could win this comfortably.

Burton will enjoy it though, and the chance to play against people who will one day walk out wearing the Sunderland kit, with half their wages still coming from Old Trafford or a Chevrolet bank account. Romance, magic.

