Man Utd v Brighton

Man Utd take on Brighton on Saturday 17th March, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The final game of the day sees the richest team in the world welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to their lovely ground, with the full intention of sending them home empty handed. While the last couple of weeks seem to have taken their toll on Jose ‘Heritage’ Mourinho, the league table actually looks better for them now than it did pre-Sevilla.

For Brighton, a point would be ace, but it’s not easy to beat a team that can bench players worth more than your club.

