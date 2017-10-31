Man Utd v Benfica

Man Utd take on Benfica on Tuesday 31st October, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

I think Mourinho used to work for Benfica, back in the old days when he still felt like he had something to prove, but not for very long if memory serves. Today you’d expect him to be a calmer, more intelligent man than he was then, but ironically he has become more childish, angry and sensitive with each trophy, like the Eminem of football, always aging, never learning.

As if to demonstrate this, he genuinely shushed his own home crowd after a recent home win, and then is surprised when they boo. Amazing.

Man Utd v Benfica is LIVE on BT Sport.