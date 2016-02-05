Man City v Swansea

Man City take on Swansea on Sunday 5th February, 2017, with kickoff at 13:30.

It is no secret that City are struggling a bit of late, but they won impressively with a goal for the new boy in their last game out and will want to continue that against a Swansea side no longer burdened by Bob Bradley. Three wins in their last four include a triumph at Anfield for the Welsh club, so the away team know this is no walkover, and will approach it with the respect it deserves.

For City there has been a fortunate general slowdown at the top, with none of the top four winning their most recent game, so the gap hasn’t grown as much as it might.

