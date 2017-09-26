Man City v Shakhtar

Man City take on Shakhtar on Tuesday 26th September, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

There is also an annoying tie, but not trip for City this evening in the big European competition, with the men in sky blue set to welcome a potentially dangerous Shakhtar side to their home. The way City have looked so far suggests the only thing that could really worry them is a Mourinho bus-parking special, but even that would wilt in the face of the pace and skill Pep Guardiola can call upon.

Shakhtar will probably feel like they have no chance here, but there is a weakness at the heart of the City defence if the Ukrainians can only hold the ball and get to it.

