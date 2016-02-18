Man City v Monaco

Man City take on Monaco on Monday 20th February, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

A few years ago, two teams in the French league decided to ape Manchester City, Chelsea and United and try to buy their way to the top. A league that had long been dominated by Lyon and their wonderful teams was suddenly the plaything of Paris and Monaco, until the French government decided that couldn’t be stood for and destroyed one of the pair.

Today though, Monaco have made their way back up and enjoy a Champions League spot, so they should have enough about them to bother a Manchester City side that isn’t exactly on fire right now.

