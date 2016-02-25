Man City v Huddersfield

Man City take on Huddersfield on Wednesday 1st March, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BBC1.

City take on a Huddersfield side that looks as though they mean business, but will be without their manager. David Wagner and Garry Monk had the kind of clash the makes you embarrassed to be human when Leeds met Town recently, and the fallout saw the German banned for a few matches, and fined a decent sum of money too.

Even with Huddersfield being a good team, there is no reason that City should lose to them here, and if they do you can expect years of tedious lookbacks at this from ITV and co.

